Sensex Jumps Over 100 Points, Nifty Above 10,750; Asian Paints, HPCL Among Top Gainers Top gainers on the 50-scrip NSE index were Asian Paints, Hindustan Petroleum, Titan and UPL, trading around 1-2 per cent higher.

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT Thirty eight stocks on the Nifty were trading in the positive zone



At 9:22 am, the Sensex was up 74.08 points at 35,320 while the Nifty was trading 21 points higher at 10,737. Thirty eight stocks on the Nifty were trading in the positive zone. Top gainers on the 50-scrip NSE index were Hindustan Petroleum,



MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose for a second straight session to near three-week highs. Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.7 per cent while South Korea's KOSPI added 0.6 per cent. Australian and New Zealand shares were both up 0.2 percent. Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow rose 0.8 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.89 per cent and the S&P 500 rose 0.9 per cent.



Investor sentiment also got a small boost after



Fortis Healthcare shares were down 1 per cent, a day after the company's board accepted an investment offer worth Rs. 1,800 crore from the Hero Enterprise-Burman Family Office consortium. The cash-strapped hospital was a target of a fiercely contested bidding war. (



Hero Enterprise is an investment company formed by Sunil Munjal, a member of the family that runs India's largest motorcycle maker Hero. The Burman Family Office is the private investment arm of the family that owns consumer goods company Dabur India.



The stock markets started Friday's session on a higher note, with the BSE Sensex rising 143 points in early morning deals. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark index, Nifty , also went up 45 points to touch 10,762. Gains were led by IT, consumer durables and metal stocks. Shares in other Asian markets jumped to near three-week top on Friday, taking cues from advances in US markets overnight after release of softer-than-forecast US inflation data tempered expectations for faster interest rate rises by the Federal Reserve this year.At 9:22 am, the Sensex was up 74.08 points at 35,320 while the Nifty was trading 21 points higher at 10,737. Thirty eight stocks on the Nifty were trading in the positive zone. Top gainers on the 50-scrip NSE index were Asian Paints Titan and UPL , trading around 1-2 per cent higher.MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose for a second straight session to near three-week highs. Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.7 per cent while South Korea's KOSPI added 0.6 per cent. Australian and New Zealand shares were both up 0.2 percent. Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow rose 0.8 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.89 per cent and the S&P 500 rose 0.9 per cent.Investor sentiment also got a small boost after US President Donald Trump said he had high hopes of "doing something very meaningful" to curtail North Korea's nuclear ambitions at a summit in Singapore next month. Fortis Healthcare shares were down 1 per cent, a day after the company's board accepted an investment offer worth Rs. 1,800 crore from the Hero Enterprise-Burman Family Office consortium. The cash-strapped hospital was a target of a fiercely contested bidding war. ( Read more Hero Enterprise is an investment company formed by Sunil Munjal, a member of the family that runs India's largest motorcycle maker Hero. The Burman Family Office is the private investment arm of the family that owns consumer goods company Dabur India. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter