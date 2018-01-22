Sensex Hits New Record High, Nifty Above 10,900 Foreign funds bought shares worth Rs 988.25 crore, while domestic institutional investors made purchases worth Rs 209.86 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

The NSE benchmark index Nifty hit a fresh intraday high of 10,926 Mumbai: The key stock indices Sensex and Nifty jumped to new highs in early session on foreign fund inflows and persistent buying in bluechips such as Reliance Industries, which posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. The 30-share index rose by 152.43 points, or 0.42 per cent, to hit a new high of 35,664.01, surpassing its previous intraday record of 35,542.17 hit on Friday (January 19).



The 50-share NSE Nifty added 31.75 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 10,926.45 - a fresh intraday high. The gauge had hit 10,906.85 during the day on Friday.



Sentiment remained upbeat after Reliance Industries on reported better-than-expected 25.1 per cent jump in Q3 net profit at Rs 9,423 crore.



Shares of Reliance Industries was quoting 2.16 per cent higher at Rs 949.45.



ONGC rose the most by 4.86 per cent among Sensex scrips after it got go ahead to acquire the government's entire 51.11 per cent stake in HPCL for Rs 36,915 crore.



Other prominent gainers include HDFC Bank, HDFC, Yes Bank, Adani Ports, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Bank and Power Grid.



Foreign funds bought shares worth Rs 988.25 crore, while domestic institutional investors made purchases worth Rs 209.86 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.



In the other Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.22 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.02 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei was down 0.20 per cent in their early deals.



The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.21 per cent higher on Friday.



