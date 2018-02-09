Sensex Crashes 500 Points After Wall Street Bloodbath: 10 Updates

Banking, pharma and IT stocks led the fall on Friday

Just when it seemed that some steadiness has returned to the stock markets, Sensex and Nifty suffered huge losses today amid a renewed global selloff. The BSE benchmark index Sensex fell over 550 points to touch an intraday low of 33,849 while the NSE Nifty dropped below 10,400. Asian markets tumbled on Friday, after the Wall Street suffered yet another big slide. US markets remained the epicentre of the global selloff, with the Dow plunging 4.1 per cent overnight. On Thursday, the Sensex had risen nearly 1 per cent, snapping seven sessions of fall.