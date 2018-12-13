Sensex Gains Over 200 Points, Nifty Hits 10,800

Forty four Nifty50 stocks traded with gains.

Domestic stock markets opened on a positive note on Thursday, a day after retail inflation for November cooled off to a near one-and-a-half year low. At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 35,982.24, up 203.17 points or 0.57 per cent and the Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange was at 10,807.40, with a gain of 69.80 points or 0.65. The Sensex touched an intraday high of 36,024.88 and the Nifty50 of 10,810.75.

Forty four Nifty50 stocks traded with gains.

Indiabulls Housing Finance, Yes Bank, Indian Oil, State Bank of India and Tata Motors were the top five Nifty gainers.

Asian shares and the pound moved higher as investors breathed a sigh of relief after British Prime Minister Theresa May survived a no-confidence vote, and as China appeared to be taking more steps to meet US demands to open its markets.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 per cent in early Asian trade after US stocks finished the previous session higher. (With agency inputs)