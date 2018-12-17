Sensex Gains Over 305 Points, Nifty Above 10,850

The Sensex opened 166.2 points higher at 36,129.13 on Monday, and the Nifty at 10,853.20

Domestic stock markets started the week on a firm note on Monday despite weak global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 36,129.13, up 166.2 points from the previous close - and the Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange up 47.75 points at 10,853.20. In the morning, the 30-share index rose as much as 305.25 points to hit an intraday high of 36,268.18, and the Nifty50 jumped 72.8 points to touch 10,878.25. Thirty four out of 50 Nifty stocks traded with gains. Tata Motors (up 4.01 per cent), Vedanta (up 3.32 per cent), PowerGrid (up 3.23 per cent), NTPC (up 2.51 per cent) and ICICI Bank (up 1.71 per cent) were the top Nifty gainers.

Asian share markets began the week on a cautious note after soft economic data from China and Europe added to evidence of cooling global growth and reinforced anxiety over the broadening impact of international trade frictions.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1 per cent in early trade, led by losses in China and Hong Kong. The CSI 300 of Shanghai and Shenzhen share index dropped 0.9 per cent.

On Friday, foreign portfolio investors bought while domestic institutional investors sold net equities worth Rs 861.94 crore and Rs 302.52 crore respectively, provisional data from the NSE showed. The Sensex had closed at 35,962.93 and the Nifty50 at 10,805.45 in the last session. (With agency inputs)