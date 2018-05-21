Sensex Falls Over 80 Points; Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki Down 2%

The stock markets started Monday's session on a choppy note, with the key indices see-sawing between gains and losses. Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index Sensex traded in the range of 34,973-34,758 in morning deals. The Sensex had closed 300 points lower at 34,848 on Friday, declining for a fourth straight session. The NSE Nifty - which had settled at 10,596 on Friday - traded in the range of 10,621-10,567. Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki India and Hero MotoCorp, trading around 1.7-2.1 per cent lower, were the top laggards on the Nifty 50. At 10:02 am, the Sensex and Nifty were trading nearly flat at 34,832 and 10,585 respectively.