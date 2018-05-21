Sensex Falls Over 80 Points; Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki Down 2%

The stock markets started Monday's session on a choppy note, with the key indices see-sawing between gains and losses. Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index Sensex traded in the range of 34,973-34,758 in morning deals. The Sensex had closed 300 points lower at 34,848 on Friday, declining for a fourth straight session. The NSE Nifty - which had settled at 10,596 on Friday - traded in the range of 10,621-10,567. Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki India and Hero MotoCorp, trading around 1.7-2.1 per cent lower, were the top laggards on the Nifty 50. At 10:02 am, the Sensex and Nifty were trading nearly flat at 34,832 and 10,585 respectively.
Here are 10 things to know about Monday's trading session:
(With agency inputs)
- The NSE's auto and pharma indices were trading 1 per cent lower each.
- Maruti Suzuki India was trading 2 per cent lower while Ashok Leyland was down 5 per cent. Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto declined around 1 per cent each.
- Among pharma stocks, Sun Pharma declined 1.4 per cent, Divi's Laboratories 0.8 per cent and Dr Reddy's Laboratories 0.6 per cent.
- UltraTech Cement shares were trading 2.6 per cent higher, a day after the company announced acquisition of the cement business of Century Textiles and Industries through a share swap deal.
- The transaction is subject to the regulatory and shareholder approvals and is expected to take around 6 to 9 months to be consummated, UltraTech Cement said on Sunday after a meeting of its board of directors.
- The rupee declined to trade below 68 against the US dollar. The rupee hit an intraday low of 68.15 against the American currency. It had closed at 68.01 on Friday.
- Shares in other Asian markets rose as US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin declared the US trade war with China "on hold" following an agreement to drop their tariff threats that had roiled global markets this year.
- US S&P mini futures rose 0.60 per cent in Asian trade.
- MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.55 per cent in early trade, led by strong gains in greater China. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1.0 per cent, Taiwanese shares 1.1 per cent and mainland shares 0.4 per cent.
- Japan's Nikkei gained 0.4 per cent.