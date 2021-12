The Indian equity benchmarks fell sharply and snapped their two-day winning streak on Friday as investors booked profits after recent up move, analysts said. The Sensex fell as much as 821 points and Nifty touched an intraday low of 17,180 dragged by losses in Reliance Industries, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and ITC.

The Sensex ended 765 points or 1.31 per cent lower at 57,696 and Nifty 50 index dropped 205 points or 1.18 per cent to close at 17,197.