Sensex Falls Over 150 Points, Nifty Near 10,300 Equities in other Asian markets were on the defensive as worries over the US investigation into the Trump Organization tested investor nerves.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The Nifty had closed 50 points lower on Thursday



Equities in other Asian markets were on the defensive as worries over the US investigation into the Trump Organization tested investor nerves. Investors were already frayed by fears US tariffs could hurt the global economy and trigger a trade war.



MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.2 per cent in early trade. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.3 per cent. Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 edged 0.08 per cent lower, marking its first four-day losing streak of 2018.



Going ahead, if the Nifty50 continues to trade in the range of 10,480-10,300, traders should follow a stock-centric approach, say experts.



Government data on Thursday showed trade deficit narrowed to a five-month low of $12 billion in February. Exports grew 4.5 per cent in February - the lowest expansion in the last four months, to $25.8 billion as shipments of engineering, textiles, and gems and jewellery declined. The trade deficit - the difference between imports and exports - had stood at $9.52 billion in February 2017.



The



The BSE Sensex shed as much as 178 points on Friday, continuing its downward movement for a third straight session amid weakness in global markets. Energy and metal stocks led the declines, while some buying was witnessed in the pharma and realty stocks. The Nifty fell 50 points to hit 10,309 on the downside in early morning deals. At 9:28 am, 31 stocks on the 50-scrip Nifty were trading in the negative zone. Top losers on the Nifty 50 were Coal India, NTPC and IOC - trading around 1-5 per cent lower. Kotak Mahindra Bank, BPCL and UltraTech stocks were down around 1 per cent.Equities in other Asian markets were on the defensive as worries over the US investigation into the Trump Organization tested investor nerves. Investors were already frayed by fears US tariffs could hurt the global economy and trigger a trade war.MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.2 per cent in early trade. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.3 per cent. Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 edged 0.08 per cent lower, marking its first four-day losing streak of 2018.Going ahead, if the Nifty50 continues to trade in the range of 10,480-10,300, traders should follow a stock-centric approach, say experts. Government data on Thursday showed trade deficit narrowed to a five-month low of $12 billion in February. Exports grew 4.5 per cent in February - the lowest expansion in the last four months, to $25.8 billion as shipments of engineering, textiles, and gems and jewellery declined. The trade deficit - the difference between imports and exports - had stood at $9.52 billion in February 2017.The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday said India should see its economic growth picking up this year after two "transitory shocks" - demonetisation and GST - while China's growth is likely to fall gradually. The IMF said globally growth is expected to revert to a weaker trend.