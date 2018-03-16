Sensex Closes 509 Points Lower, Nifty Gives Up 10,200: 10 Points

The Nifty had closed 50 points lower on Thursday

The BSE Sensex fell 509 points to close at 33,176.00 on Friday, continuing its downward movement for the third straight session dragged down by finance, energy and metal stocks. The Nifty fell 165 points to settle at 10,195. Forty one stocks on the 50-scrip Nifty ended in the negative zone. Top losers on the Nifty50 were Indian Oil Tata Motors and UltraTech Cement.