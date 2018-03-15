Sensex Falls Over 50 Points, Nifty Below 10,400 Top losers on the Nifty included Indian Oil, Infosys, NTPC and BPCL. Among other energy stocks, GAIL fell 0.9 per cent, ONGC was down 0.7 per cent and Reliance Industries was trading 0.6 per cent lower.

Top losers on the Nifty included Indian Oil, Infosys, NTPC and BPCL - down between 0.6 per cent and 3 per cent. Among other energy stocks, GAIL fell 0.9 per cent, ONGC was down 0.7 per cent and Reliance Industries was trading 0.6 per cent lower on the NSE.



At 9:21 am, 27 stocks on the 50-scrip Nifty were trading in the negative zone. Tata Steel, Bosch, ICICI Bank, HUL were also among the top Nifty lowers - down between 0.6 per cent and 0.9 per cent.



Wipro shares were trading 1.7 per cent higher at Rs 298.80 on the National Stock Exchange. On Wednesday, Bengaluru-based Wipro said it has signed a definitive agreement to divest its hosted data centre services business to Ensono for $405 million. Ensono is a hybrid IT services provider based in Illinois, US.



The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the quarter ending June 2018, Wipro said.



Equities in the other Asian markets took their cues from Wall Street, where key indices fell for the third straight session overnight after US President Donald Trump sought to impose fresh tariffs on China, intensifying fears of a trade war.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.75 per cent, Australian stocks fell 0.4 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI lost 0.45 per cent. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.85 per cent but still up roughly 0.6 per cent on the week.



Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) shares fell as much as 4.7 per cent to touch an intraday low of Rs 188.30 on the NSE.



Global crude oil prices held steady on Thursday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $61.13 a barrel while Brent crude futures were at $65 per barrel, up 11 cents, or 0.2 per cent.



Crude oil prices were receiving support from healthy demand. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Wednesday that oil consumption was expected to grow by 1.62 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2018.



