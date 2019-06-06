Sensex Extends Decline, Falls Over 250 Points After RBI Cuts Key Interest Rate

Domestic stock markets extended losses after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points and changed policy stance to accommodative from neutral. The BSE Sensex lost as much as 349.19 points to 39,734.35, while the Nifty moved lower to 11,901.50, down 120.15 points from the previous close. The losses on Dalal Street were led by banking and financial stocks. Market heavyweights Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank contributed the most to the losses on the Sensex.

At 12:49 pm, the Sensex traded 322.85 points - or 0.81 per cent - lower at 39,760.69 and the Nifty was at 11,906.35, down 115.30 or 0.96 per cent points from the previous close.

Top laggards on the 50-scrip benchmark index at the time were GAIL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Induslnd Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Yes Bank, trading between 2.85 per cent and 9.49 per cent lower.

Nine of 11 sector gauges were trading lower led by the Nifty PSU Bank Index's 3.4 per cent decline. Rate sensitive Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Media, metal, Pharma, and Private Bank Indexes also declined by over 1 per cent each.

In the debt market, the 10-year benchmark government bond yield fell to 6.8798 per cent after the central bank's decision, compared with Tuesday's close of 7.0223 per cent. The rupee, which had weakened to 69.36 against the dollar ahead of the RBI decision, strengthened to 69.2875. This was still weaker than the previous close of 69.265, according to news agency Reuters.