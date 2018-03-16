Sensex Falls Over 300 Points As Financial, Energy Stocks Decline: 10 Points

The Nifty had closed 50 points lower on Thursday

The BSE Sensex fell as much as 331 points on Friday, continuing its downward movement for the third straight session amid weakness in Asian markets. Finance and energy stocks led the declines. The Nifty fell 108 points to hit day's low of 10,251 in afternoon deals. Thirty seven stocks on the 50-scrip Nifty were trading in the negative zone. Top losers on the Nifty 50 were Coal India, Indian Oil and Tata Motors - trading between 3 per cent and 6 per cent lower. Bharat Petroleum, Tata Steel, HPCL, GAIL India and UltraTech stocks were down around 2 per cent each.