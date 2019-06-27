Sensex Falls Over 250 Points From Day's High Ahead Of Derivatives Expiry

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Indexes came off intraday highs ahead of futures and options expiry for the month of June due later in the day. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 268 points from day's high and the NSE Nifty 50 Index briefly fell below 11,850 owing to selling pressure in Reliance Industries, Infosys, ITC, Tech Mahindra and Power Grid. However, gains in HDFC Bank, HDFC, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors helped the benchmarks stay in the positive territory.

As of 2:31 pm, the Sensex traded 0.22 per cent or 88 points higher at 39,680 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index was up 0.18 per cent or 22 points at 11,869.

Fourteen of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE were trading higher led by the S&P BSE Realty Index's 2 per cent gain. Auto, Bankex, Industrials, Finance, Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services and Consumer Durables Indexes also rose between 0.5 and 0.8 per cent each.

On the other hand, S&P BSE IT Index was top loser, down 0.7 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares also witnessed some buying interest as the S&P BSE MidCap Index rose 0.2 per cent and the S&P BSE SmallCap Index advanced 0.5 per cent.

Tata Motors was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 3.2 per cent to Rs 166.25. Indiabulls Housing Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra Eicher Motors, Bharti Infratel, Hero MotoCOrp and Titan were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, Wipro, UPL, Zee Entertainment, Power Grid and Reliance Industries were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was marginally positive as 1,323 shares were advancing while 1,124 were declining on the BSE.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.