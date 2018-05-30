Sensex Falls Over 200 Points, Nifty Near 10,550 Top laggards on the index were Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta and Hindalco Industries, trading around 1-2 per cent lower.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT



For the Nifty, Angel Broking chief analyst-technical and derivatives Sameet Chavan sees 10,720-10,740 as strong hurdles for the time being. "As of now, we can expect index gyrating within a range of 10740 - 10600 for next couple of days, during which we are likely to witness stock specific moves in the market," he says.



Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had net sold shares worth Rs. 407.33 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs. 578.38 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional data from the NSE.



The stock markets started Wednesday's trading session on a weak note with the BSE Sensex falling 214 points, amid a global selloff led by Italy's political crisis. Declines in banking, auto and metal stocks dragged the indices lower. National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark index shed 69 points to 10,564 in early deals. Forty one stocks on the 50-scrip Nifty index were trading in the negative zone. Top laggards on the index were Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta and Hindalco Industries, trading around 1-2 per cent lower. For the Nifty, Angel Broking chief analyst-technical and derivatives Sameet Chavan sees 10,720-10,740 as strong hurdles for the time being. "As of now, we can expect index gyrating within a range of 10740 - 10600 for next couple of days, during which we are likely to witness stock specific moves in the market," he says.Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had net sold shares worth Rs. 407.33 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs. 578.38 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional data from the NSE. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter