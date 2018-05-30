Sensex Falls Over 200 Points, Nifty Near 10,550

CommentsFor the Nifty, Angel Broking chief analyst-technical and derivatives Sameet Chavan sees 10,720-10,740 as strong hurdles for the time being. "As of now, we can expect index gyrating within a range of 10740 - 10600 for next couple of days, during which we are likely to witness stock specific moves in the market," he says.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had net sold shares worth Rs. 407.33 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs. 578.38 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional data from the NSE.