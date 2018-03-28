Sensex Falls Nearly 200 Points As PSU Banks, Metals Decline; Nifty Below 10,150: Five Things To Know

43 stocks on the 50-scrip NSE Nifty were trading in the negative zone

The BSE Sensex started Wednesday's session on a negative note, falling as much as 197 points in early morning deals amid weakness in other Asian markets. Declines were led by metal and PSU banking stocks, down around 1.3 per cent. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark index Nifty fell 69 points to touch 10,184 on the downside. Top laggards on the NSE Nifty included Hindalco Industries, Vedanta, HPCL and Tata Steel. Equities in the other Asian markets pulled back. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4 per cent, with tech-heavy Korean shares falling 1.0 per cent. Japan's Nikkei fell 2.1 per cent.