Profit

Sensex Falls Nearly 200 Points As PSU Banks, Metals Decline; Nifty Below 10,150: Five Things To Know

Top laggards on the NSE Nifty included Hindalco Industries, Vedanta, HPCL and Tata Steel, trading between 1.6 per cent and 1.9 per cent lower.

March 28, 2018
43 stocks on the 50-scrip NSE Nifty were trading in the negative zone

The BSE Sensex started Wednesday's session on a negative note, falling as much as 197 points in early morning deals amid weakness in other Asian markets. Declines were led by metal and PSU banking stocks, down around 1.3 per cent. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark index Nifty fell 69 points to touch 10,184 on the downside. Top laggards on the NSE Nifty included Hindalco Industries, Vedanta, HPCL and Tata Steel. Equities in the other Asian markets pulled back. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4 per cent, with tech-heavy Korean shares falling 1.0 per cent. Japan's Nikkei fell 2.1 per cent.
Here are five things to know about Wednesday's trading session:
  1. At 9:21 am, 43 stocks on the 50-scrip NSE Nifty were trading in the negative zone.
  2. Among state-run banks, IDBI Bank declined 2.9 per cent, Andhra Bank and Canara Bank 1.5 per cent each, while PNB declined 1.4 per cent and SBI 1.3 per cent. Private sector peers ICICI Bank and Yes Bank were trading around 1 per cent lower each.
  3. Metal stocks declined, with the Nifty Metal - an NSE sub-index comprising metal stocks - down around 1.5 per cent. Tata Steel, JSPL, Hindalco Industries and SAIL were trading with losses between 1.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent.
  4. Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 lost 1.73 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.93 per cent, making their fourth decline in five sessions.
  5. Wall Street was knocked hard on concerns about tighter regulations on the tech industry, denting a brief global equities recovery driven by hopes of easing fears of a trade war between China and the US.
(With agency inputs)

