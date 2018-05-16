Sensex Falls Over 150 Points Amid Uncertainty Over Karnataka Government Formation; PNB Falls 10%

Thirty five stocks on the 50-scrip NSE Nifty were trading in the negative zone
The stock markets started Wednesday's session on a weak note, with the Sensex shedding as much as 174 points in early trade. National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark index Nifty fell 57 points to touch 10,744. Concerns on government formation in Karnataka, where no party got a clear majority in election results on Tuesday, coupled with weakness in other Asian markets kept Sensex and Nifty under pressure, say analysts. Early losses were led by selloff witnessed in banking and energy shares, down around 0.6-0.7 per cent.
Here are 10 things to know about Wednesday's trading session:
- At 9:24 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 141 points lower at 35,401 while the NSE Nifty was down 50 points at 10,751.
- Thirty five stocks on the 50-scrip NSE Nifty were trading in the negative zone.
- Among the top laggards on the index were SBI, ICICI Bank, GAIL India, Cipla and Hero MotoCorp, trading between 1.5 per cent and 3.2 per cent lower.
- Punjab National Bank (PNB) shares shed more than 10 per cent in early deals, a day after the state-run bank reported a net loss of Rs 13,417 crore in January-March quarter. That was the biggest ever by an Indian lender as the state-run bank booked provisions to cover a massive fraud.
- PNB said on Tuesday it had set aside a higher-than-required Rs 7,178 crore in the three months to March 31, or half of the total Rs 14,357 crore it owes other banks for the illegal guarantees. That led to a more than tripling of its total provisions from a year earlier to Rs 20,353 crore.
- However, some buying in IT and metal stocks kept the downside in check.
- "Investors generally like a stable government and a decisive mandate is something markets always take positively," said Siddharth Khemka, head of retail research, Motilal Oswal Securities.
- Equities in other Asian markets were under pressure after North Korea cancelled high-level talks with Seoul, denouncing military exercises between South Korea and the United States, breaking from several months of easing relations on the peninsula.
- MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.1 per cent.
- Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.78 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.68 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.81 per cent.
