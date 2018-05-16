Sensex Falls Over 150 Points Amid Uncertainty Over Karnataka Government Formation; PNB Falls 10%

Thirty five stocks on the 50-scrip NSE Nifty were trading in the negative zone

The stock markets started Wednesday's session on a weak note, with the Sensex shedding as much as 174 points in early trade. National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark index Nifty fell 57 points to touch 10,744. Concerns on government formation in Karnataka, where no party got a clear majority in election results on Tuesday, coupled with weakness in other Asian markets kept Sensex and Nifty under pressure, say analysts. Early losses were led by selloff witnessed in banking and energy shares, down around 0.6-0.7 per cent.