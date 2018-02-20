Sensex Falls For Third Day, Rupee Slumps To 3-Month Low Against US Dollar

Public sector banks finally saw some buying today with the sectoral index of Nifty PSU Bank ending 0.83 per cent higher, snapping six sessions of losing streak. But overall market sentiment continues to remain weak, say analysts.
"There has been a sense of negativity among market participants (after the fraud) and this has shattered the confidence for PSU banks," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president of research at SMC Global Securities
IT stocks attracted some buying today. Portfolio shuffling, together with expectations of stable earnings, is prompting investors to flock in the IT pack, said Jain of SMC Global Securities.
Comments
The sentiment in banking stocks is also negative owing to developments around PNB scam and rising rates, it added. On a net basis, foreign investors withdrew Rs 895.79 crore from stock markets yesterday, according to a provisional data.