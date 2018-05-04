Sensex Falls Below 35,000; Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto Decline Nearly 3%

The Nifty IT index extended losses into a third consecutive session. The index had gained nearly 12 per cent in the previous month on the back of a weaker rupee and strong earnings from IT majors.
Pharma stocks pushed both indexes lower, with the Nifty Pharma index falling over 1 per cent. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries fell over 3 per cent.
Other top Nifty50 losers included Bajaj Auto, ITC, Yes Bank and Axis Bank, which were down over 2 per cent.
CommentsAmong Nifty50 gainers, Adani Ports, GAIL, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank and HUL rose between 1 per cent and 3 per cent.
The rupee extended fall today. It was trading at 66.88 against the US dollar as compared to previous close of 66.64.