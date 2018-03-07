Sensex Falls 200 Points, Heads For Sixth Day Of Losses: 10 Updates

Among banking stocks, SBI slumped 3.5 per cent while ICICI Bank fell 2.5 per cent.

Indian stock markets suffered sharp losses today in line with weak global markets. The Sensex was down over 200 points in early noon trade while Nifty fell below the crucial 10,200 level. Global stocks slumped today after a key advocate for free trade in the White House resigned, fanning fears that President Donald Trump will proceed with tariffs and risk a trade war. White House economic adviser Gary Cohn, seen as a bulwark against protectionist forces within the Trump administration, said on Tuesday he was leaving.