Sensex Falls 200 Points, Heads For Sixth Day Of Losses: 10 Updates

Global stocks slumped today after a key advocate for free trade in the White House resigned.

Business | | Updated: March 07, 2018 12:14 IST
Indian stock markets suffered sharp losses today in line with weak global markets. The Sensex was down over 200 points in early noon trade while Nifty fell below the crucial 10,200 level. Global stocks slumped today after a key advocate for free trade in the White House resigned, fanning fears that President Donald Trump will proceed with tariffs and risk a trade war. White House economic adviser Gary Cohn, seen as a bulwark against protectionist forces within the Trump administration, said on Tuesday he was leaving.
10 Updates On Stock Market Trade Today
  1. Fears of a global trade war has roiled equities in past few sessions after US President Donald Trump pledged to impose hefty tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.
  2. Domestic market sentiment was also weighed down over fears from the fallout of the PNB fraud. 
  3. In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei was down nearly 0.80 per cent. 
  4. S&P 500 futures dropped more than 1 per cent, indicating a sharply lower open for the Wall Street later in the day. 
  5. Banking stocks led the losses today in Indian markets, with the Bank Nifty index down 1.2 per cent. 
  6. Among banking stocks, SBI slumped 3.5 per cent while ICICI Bank fell 2.5 per cent. 
  7. Energy, metal, and healthcare were the other sectors that were under strong selling pressure. 
  8. Among the Nifty50 stocks, HPCL, ONGC, Vedanta and Indiabulls Housing Finance fell between 2.5 per cent and 3 per cent. 
  9. Broader markets also came under strong selling pressure with BSE midcap and smallcap indices down over 1 per cent. 
  10. On the other hand the rupee was steady today at 64.97 against the US dollar, as compared to its Wednesday's close of 64.96.


