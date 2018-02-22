Sensex Falls 100 Points, Rupee Slides Past 65 Against US Dollar

The Sensex fell over 100 points to 33,700 while Nifty slipped below 10,350, amid mixed Asian markets. Elsewhere in other global markets, most Asian share markets followed US markets lower on expectations of faster hikes in US interest rates. Japan's Nikkei shed 1.2 percent. Overnight, on Wall Street, the Dow had ended down 0.67 per cent, while the S&P 500 fell 0.55 per cent and the Nasdaq 0.22 per cent. The retreat came after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting showed the usual concerns that inflation might disappoint, but also an expectation of faster economic growth due to fiscal stimulus.
(Read: Rupee Slides Past 65 Against US Dollar For First Time In 3 Months)
In particular, US Federal Reserve members agreed that "the strengthening in the near-term economic outlook increased the likelihood that a gradual upward trajectory of the federal funds rate would be appropriate." That led investors to narrow the odds on faster hikes by the US Federal Reserve.
Back in the domestic markets, the selling pressure was broad-based, except in IT stocks. Among the frontline IT stocks, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, and TCS were up over 1 per cent each. Portfolio shuffling, together with expectations of stable earnings, is prompting investors to flock in the IT pack, said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president of research at SMC Global Securities.
On the other hand, banking, metal and auto stocks led the markets lower. Among Nifty50 stocks, Ambuja Cements, ONGC, Bharti Infratel, Hindalco and BPCL were down between 1.5 per cent and 3.5 per cent.