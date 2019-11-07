Sensex Extends Record Run, Nifty Ends Above 12,000 For First Time In 5 Months

The S&P BSE Sensex extended its record-breaking run to second session in a row while the Nifty 50 index settled above important psychological level of 12,000 for the first time since June 4 led by gains in Reliance Industries, HDFC, ITC, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and Sun Pharma. For most part of the day, the benchmarks traded firmly higher but briefly dipped in noon deals to stage recovery in the second half of the session. The Sensex rose as much as 218 points to hit fresh all-time high of 40,688.27.

Here are 10 things to know about today's session of stock markets:

The Sensex ended 184 points or 0.45 per cent higher to close at record high of 40,654 and the Nifty 50 index climbed 46 points or 0.4 per cent to end at 12,012. Thirteen of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE ended higher led by the S&P BSE Metal and S&P BSE Energy indexes nearly 1 per cent gain. On the other hand, S&P BSE Capital Goods index was top loser, down 0.5 per cent. Mid- and small shares also witnessed buying interest as the S&P BSE MidCap Index rose 0.7 per cent and the S&P BSE SmallCap Index advanced 0.5 per cent. Sun Pharma was among the top gainers in the Nifty 50 basket of shares. The stock rose 3.4 per cent to close at Rs 442.50 after it reported net profit of Rs 1,064 crore in quarter ended on September 30 against loss of Rs 270 crore in the same quarter last year. Bharti Infratel, IndusInd Bank, Hindaco, JSW Steel, Vedanta, Reliance Industries, ITC and Asian Paints were also among the gainers. On the flipside, UPL was top loser in the Nifty 50 basket of shares. The stock slumped 7.8 per cent to close at Rs 599.05 after its net profit declined to Rs 89 crore in September quarter from Rs 270 crore during the same quarter last year. Yes Bank, GAIL India, Bharat Petroleum, Cipla, Tata Motors, ONGC, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank and Larsen & Toubro also ended lower between 1 and 3.6 per cent each. Shares of real estate developers surged with the S&P BSE Realty index rising to highest level in nearly four months after the cabinet approved setting up of an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) of Rs 25,000 crore to help revive stalled real estate projects. The overall market breadth was positive as 1,339 shares ended higher while 1,186 closed lower on the BSE.

