Sensex, Nifty Rise For Fourth Day In A Row Led By Larsen & Toubro, ITC

Domestic equity benchmarks rose for a fourth day in a row led by ITC, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Axis Bank. However, the gains were capped as Infosys, Coal India, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finance came under selling pressure. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.24 per cent or 89 points to close at 36,725 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index edged 0.05 per cent or 5 points higher to settle at 11,058.

For most part of the day, the benchmarks traded in a narrow range with Sensex moving in a band of over 200 points and Nifty touching high of 11,089.05 and a low of 11,027.10.

Thirteen of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE ended lower led by the S&P BSE Healthcare Index's 0.94 per cent decline. Realty, oil & gas, metal, consumer durables and information technology indexes on the BSE also dropped over 0.5 per cent each. On the flipside, S&P BSE Capital Goods Index was top gainer, up 1.51 per cent.

The mid- and small-cap shares underperformed their larger peers as the S&P BSE MidCap Index fell 0.34 per cent and the S&P BSE SmallCap Index declined 0.11 per cent.

Larsen & Toubro was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 2.51 per cent to Rs 1,350. Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, Power Grid, ITC, and Adani Ports were also among the gainers. On the other hand, Indian Oil, Coal India, Zee Entertainment, Wipro, NTPC, Sun Pharma and ONGC were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was neutral was neutral as 1,310 shares ended higher while 1,347 closed lower on the BSE.