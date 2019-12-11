Sensex Ends Over 150 Points Higher Led By Gains In HDFC, Kotak Bank

Yes Bank dropped 14 per cent a day after the stock dropped 10 per cent.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes ended higher on Wednesday led by gains in HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank and ITC. For most part of the day, benchmarks traded in a rangebound manner and dipped briefly in noon deals but recovered in last hour of trade on the back of buying interest in information technology and power shares.

The Sensex ended 173 points or 0.4 per cent higher at 40,413 and NSE Nifty 50 index advanced 53 points or 0.45 per cent at 11,910.

Thirteen of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE ended higher led by the S&P BSE Utilities index's 1.5 per cent gain.

S&P BSE Power, Oil & Gas, Realty and Information Technology indexes also rose between 0.9 and 1.1 per cent each.

On the other hand, S&P BSE Telecom and Capital Goods indexes were top losers down 0.8 per cent each.

Mid- and small-cap shares ended on a mixed note as the S&P BSE MidCap index rose 0.5 per cent while the S&P BSE SmallCap index ended on a flat note.

GAIL India was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 5.3 per cent to close at Rs 117. Zee Entertainment, NTPC, Indian Oil, ONGC, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors and Kotak Mahindra Bank were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Yes Bank dropped 14 per cent a day after the stock dropped 10 per cent after Bloomberg report suggested that is likely to reject an offer that made up more than half of its planned $2 billion capital raising, and is talking to institutional investors about making up the shortfall, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Hindalco, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever and Britannia Industries were among the laggards.

The overall market breadth was negative as 1,470 shares closed lower while 1,008 ended higher on the BSE.