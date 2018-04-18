Sensex Snaps 9-Day Winning Streak, Banking Stocks Drag

Sensex and Nifty erased early gains to end lower today, snapping a nine-session winning streak. The Sensex ended 63 points lower at 34,331 while the Nifty settled at 10,526, down 22 points. Selling pressure in banking and auto stocks weighed on the markets. On the other hand, gains by FMCG and metal stocks helped to cap the losses. The markets had earlier rallied for nine consecutive sessions, buoyed by hopes of strong quarterly results, with consumer staples stocks among top gainers as forecasts of normal monsoon brightened their outlook.The recent rally suggests that investors are expecting better quarterly results with positive monsoon forecast also boosting the sentiment, said Siddharth Sedani, vice president-head equity advisory at brokerage Anand Rathi. He expects the markets to remain range-bound with stock specific moves taking place based on earnings.Among the financial stocks, HDFC and ICICI Bank and SBI fell around 0.6 per cent. Axis Bank declined around 3 per cent.

Information technology stocks continued to be under selling pressure following Infosys March quarter results on Friday. Volatility of rupee and a tepid outlook forecast from Infosys Ltd is weighing on IT stocks, Mr Sedani added.



The BSE IT index fell for the third day today. Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and TCS were among the top losers in the IT pack today.

