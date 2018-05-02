Sensex Ends Flat, HCL Tech Falls 5%; Kotak Mahindra Bank Rises 4%

The Sensex ended 16 points higher at 35,176 while Nifty edged 21 points lower to 10,718.
"Global cues are weighing on the markets... It is now running into macro headwinds - crude, spike in the 10-year yield, valuations on market-end as a whole are high," said Sunil Sharma, chief investment officer of Sanctum Wealth Management.
Stock markets were closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.
Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd gained after the company posted a 26 per cent jump in total vehicle sales for April. Dabur India rose after posting a 19 percent rise in its fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday.
Public sector banks fell on non-performing asset woes, Mr Sharma said. The Nifty PSU bank index dropped 2.5 per cent with Indian Bank shedding nearly 5 per cent.
However, private sector lenders inched higher with Kotak Mahindra Bank rising 4 per cent after the lender posted a 15 percent rise in March-quarter profit on Monday. Another private sector bank, Axis Bank, rose 1.5 per cent. HDFC and HDFC Bank rose over 1 per cent.
HCL Technologies fell 5 per cent after its March-quarter profit came in below analysts' estimates. Among metal stocks, Vedanta fell 5 per cent while Tata Steel and Hindalco fell over 3 per cent.