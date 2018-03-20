Sensex Ends Five-Day Losing Streak, Nifty Settles Above 10,100

IT stocks rose after three sessions of falls

The BSE Sensex closed 73 points higher at 32,996 on Tuesday, despite weakness in other Asian markets. The National Stock Exchange benchmark index Nifty rose 30 points to settle at 10,124. Gains were led by IT stocks, with Tech Mahindra finishing 3.9 per cent higher. However, upside was limited due to some selling witnessed in oil & gas stocks. Thirty one stocks on the Nifty 50 finished Tuesday's session on a positive zone. Besides Tech Mahindra, other top gainers on the index included Eicher Motors, Bharti Infratel and Tata Steel, closing 3-4 per cent higher.