Sensex Ends At Record Closing Levels, Infosys Leads

IT stocks led the gains with Infosys, which is due to report December-quarter results on Friday, rising 2.4 percent.

Business | | Updated: January 08, 2018 16:24 IST
Shares ended at record closing highs for a second straight session on Monday as investors remained optimistic over corporate results, with sentiment also boosted by broader world markets hovering near all-time highs.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.61 percent higher at 10,623.60, while the benchmark BSE Sensex finished 0.58 percent up at 34,352.79.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

