Sensex Ends 39 Points Lower, Nifty Settles At 12,266 As Markets Pause After 4-Day Record-Breaking Spree

The stock markets paused after a record-breaking spree that lasted four consecutive sessions.

Sensex Ends 39 Points Lower, Nifty Settles At 12,266 As Markets Pause After 4-Day Record-Breaking Spree

Losses in banking, energy and infra shares outweighed gains in auto and metal shares

The stock markets took a breather from a record-breaking spree that lasted four consecutive sessions. The S&P BSE Sensex edged lower by 38.88 points at 41,642.66 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark ended down 5.56 points from the previous close at 12,266.15 as losses in banking, energy and infrastructure stocks outweighed gains in automobile and metal shares.

Comments
Markets

Related

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News