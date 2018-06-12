Sensex Ends 209 Points Up, Nifty Closes At 10,843; Dr Reddy's Rises Above 5%

The Nifty pharma index jumped as much as 2.2 per cent to its highest since May 8.

S&P BSE Sensex closed higher on Tuesday by 209.05 points or 0.59 per cent and closed at 35,692.52 while Nifty-50 index gained 55.90 points or 0.52 per cent and closed at 10,842.85. Stock markets closed positive on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump said a summit meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had made 'a lot of progress', raising hopes of a landmark deal to end the nuclear standoff on the Korean peninsula. Stock markets are also awaiting the release of key macro-economic data of IIP and retail Inflation (CPI) due later today.