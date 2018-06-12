NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Market

Sensex Ends 209 Points Up, Nifty Closes At 10,843; Dr Reddy's Rises Above 5%

Stock markets are also awaiting the release of key macro-economic data of IIP and retail Inflation (CPI) due later today.

Market | | Updated: June 12, 2018 15:50 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sensex Ends 209 Points Up, Nifty Closes At 10,843; Dr Reddy's Rises Above 5%

The Nifty pharma index jumped as much as 2.2 per cent to its highest since May 8.

S&P BSE Sensex closed higher on Tuesday by 209.05 points or 0.59 per cent and closed at 35,692.52 while Nifty-50 index gained 55.90 points or 0.52 per cent and closed at 10,842.85. Stock markets closed positive on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump said a summit meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had made 'a lot of progress', raising hopes of a landmark deal to end the nuclear standoff on the Korean peninsula. Stock markets are also awaiting the release of key macro-economic data of IIP and retail Inflation (CPI) due later today.
10 things to know about closing session on Tuesday:
  1. Major gainers on 30-share Sensex pack were Dr Reddy, SBI, Induslnd Bank, Hero Moto Corps and Adani Ports while losers include Bharti Airtel, Coal India, Tata Steel, ONGC, Axis Bank and YES Bank. Lupin, Dr Reddy, SBI, Induslnd Bank and Hindustan Unilever were leading the pack of Nifty gainers. While the main losers on NSE were Bharti Airtel, Hindalco, Eicher Motors and Coal India.
  2. Sentiment was also a bit cautious today before the release of May retail inflation data. Retail inflation is expected to have risen to a four-month high last month due to a surge in oil prices, a Reuters poll of economists showed.
  3. "Positive news flow in pharma is driving the sector higher after multiple years of under performance. IT services which is a large weight in the indices is also doing well on expectation of good earnings", said Viral Berawala, CIO, Essel Mutual Fund.
  4. Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd and Lupin Ltd led gains on the NSE index on Tuesday. Dr Reddy's rose as much as 5.37 per cent to its highest since April 24, while Lupin climbed up to 6.38 per cent to a more than 2-month high.
  5. The Nifty pharma index jumped as much as 2.2 per cent to its highest since May 8 and was on track for a fifth consecutive session of gain.
  6. The index has gained 7.5 per cent so far this month after declining 9.3 percent in May.
  7. Strides Shasun Ltd climbed as much as 5.5 per cent after the drugmaker received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its treatment of influenza symptoms.
  8. Videocon Industries Ltd fell as much as 5 per cent to a record low after the bankruptcy court initiated insolvency proceedings against the consumer electronics firm.
  9. Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,156.77 crore on net basis, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 1,062.82 crore on Monday, provisional data showed.
  10. Overseas, Asian stocks traded mixed today as US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met for the first time at a landmark summit in Singapore.


Comments

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SensexNifty

................................ Advertisement ................................

Personal Finance Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
FIFAPaytmAmazonOlaOnePlus 6Redmi Note 5 ProFifa World CupSensexHIVMarket

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top