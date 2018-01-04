Sensex Ends 176 Points Higher, Nifty Reclaims 10,500 Investor sentiment was bolstered after a monthly survey showed the services sector returned to marginal growth in December as new orders broadly stabilised.

Share EMAIL PRINT The BSE Sensex had lost 263.45 points in the previous three sessions Mumbai: Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index Sensex rebounded by over 176 points to finish at 33,970 on Thursday while the broader NSE Nifty reclaimed the 10,500 mark as investors piled into recently-battered shares of metal, capital goods and consumer durables. The BSE Sensex opened higher at 33,912.49 and hovered in a range of 33,995.40 to 33,802.13 before finishing at 33,969.64, registering a gain of 176.26 points or 0.52 per cent.



The gauge had lost 263.45 points in the previous three sessions.



The 50-share Nifty also closed 61.60 points, or 0.59 per cent, higher at 10,504.80 after shuttling between 10,513 and 10,441.45.



Investor sentiment was bolstered after a monthly survey showed the Indian services sector returned to marginal growth in December as new orders broadly stabilised.



