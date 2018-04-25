Sensex Edges Lower, Nifty Holds 10,600; Bharti Airtel Rises 3% Bharti Airtel rose nearly 3 per cent while Reliance Industries gained nearly 1 per cent.

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT



Wall Street shares skidded overnight, with the S&P 500 falling 1.34 percent, the most in two-and-a-half weeks.



Industrial heavyweight Caterpillar beat earnings estimates due to strong global demand but its shares tumbled 6.2 per cent after management said first-quarter earnings would be the "high water mark" for the year and warned of increasing steel prices.



Creeping gains in US Treasury yields are fuelling fears. The 10-year yield, a benchmark for global borrowing costs, has been driven steadily higher by a combination of concerns over inflation, growing debt supply, and rising Federal Reserve borrowing costs.



The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield rose to as high as 3.003 per cent on Tuesday. A break of its January 2014 high of 3.041 per cent could turn investors even more bearish.



Oil prices slipped back from near 3-1/2-year highs as talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron eased concerns Washington may reinstate sanctions against Iran, although Trump refrained from committing to staying in a 2015 nuclear deal. (With Agency Inputs) Sensex and Nifty today edged lower, following weak global markets. The Sensex was down 27 points at 34,589 while Nifty slipped to 10,603. Bharti Airtel rose nearly 3 per cent while Reliance Industries gained nearly 1 per cent. Asian shares fell on Wednesday as a rise in US bond yields to 3 per cent and warnings from bellwether US companies of higher costs drove fears that corporate earnings growth may peak soon. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.7 per cent to its lowest in almost three weeks, with tech-heavy Taiwan shares hitting two-month lows on worries about slowing semi-conductor demand. Japan's Nikkei also dropped 0.7 per cent.Wall Street shares skidded overnight, with the S&P 500 falling 1.34 percent, the most in two-and-a-half weeks.Industrial heavyweight Caterpillar beat earnings estimates due to strong global demand but its shares tumbled 6.2 per cent after management said first-quarter earnings would be the "high water mark" for the year and warned of increasing steel prices.Creeping gains in US Treasury yields are fuelling fears. The 10-year yield, a benchmark for global borrowing costs, has been driven steadily higher by a combination of concerns over inflation, growing debt supply, and rising Federal Reserve borrowing costs. The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield rose to as high as 3.003 per cent on Tuesday. A break of its January 2014 high of 3.041 per cent could turn investors even more bearish.Oil prices slipped back from near 3-1/2-year highs as talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron eased concerns Washington may reinstate sanctions against Iran, although Trump refrained from committing to staying in a 2015 nuclear deal. (With Agency Inputs)



NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter