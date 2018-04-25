Sensex Edges Lower, Nifty Holds 10,600; Bharti Airtel Rises 3%

Wall Street shares skidded overnight, with the S&P 500 falling 1.34 percent, the most in two-and-a-half weeks.
Industrial heavyweight Caterpillar beat earnings estimates due to strong global demand but its shares tumbled 6.2 per cent after management said first-quarter earnings would be the "high water mark" for the year and warned of increasing steel prices.
Creeping gains in US Treasury yields are fuelling fears. The 10-year yield, a benchmark for global borrowing costs, has been driven steadily higher by a combination of concerns over inflation, growing debt supply, and rising Federal Reserve borrowing costs.
Comments
The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield rose to as high as 3.003 per cent on Tuesday. A break of its January 2014 high of 3.041 per cent could turn investors even more bearish.
Oil prices slipped back from near 3-1/2-year highs as talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron eased concerns Washington may reinstate sanctions against Iran, although Trump refrained from committing to staying in a 2015 nuclear deal. (With Agency Inputs)