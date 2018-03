The Sensex had closed 61 points lower at 33,856 on Tuesday

The BSE Sensex started Wednesday's session on a lower note, taking cues from other Asian markets where equities eased amid fears of rising US protectionism. The BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) benchmark index Sensex shed as much as 166points to touch 33,690 while the NSE Nifty lost 55 points to trade below the 10,400 mark in early morning deals. Declines were led by banking and metal shares - down between 0.7 per cent and 0.9 per cent.