Sensex Edges Lower, IT Stocks Buck Trend

The committee had voted 5-1 to keep the policy rate on hold and retained its "neutral" monetary policy stance.
The Sensex fell 25 points to 33,819 while Nifty edged 15 points lower to 10,382. The selling pressure was broad-based, except in IT stocks. The IT index on the BSE rose 0.60 per cent, registering its fifth gain in six sessions. Among the frontline IT stocks, Infosys and Tech Mahindra rose over 1 per cent each while TCS and Wipro also registered gains.
The decline in markets was led by oil & gas, auto and FMCG stocks. Among the Nifty50 stocks, BPCL fell 4.5 per cent while ONGC declined 2.1 per cent. Other major losers included Dr Reddy's Lab, Power Grid Crop, Ambuja Cements and Maruti Suzuki.
Most Asian share markets followed Wall Street lower as speculation of faster hikes in US interest rates soured risk appetite globally. European markets were also trading lower.
Comments
In particular, US Federal Reserve members agreed that "the strengthening in the near-term economic outlook increased the likelihood that a gradual upward trajectory of the federal funds rate would be appropriate." That led investors to narrow the odds on faster hikes by the US Federal Reserve. (With Agency Inputs)