Sensex Edges Lower, IT Stocks Buck Trend

Stock market indices Sensex and Nifty fell today as expectations of faster hikes in US interest rates soured risk appetite globally. Besides that the minutes of RBI's latest policy meeting showed inflation concerns continued. The rupee also fell to its weakest level against the dollar since November, weakening past the 65 level against the greenback. The minutes from the February 6-7 meeting showed Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee members were concerned about accelerating inflation as well as uncertainty about the strength of an economic recovery.The committee had voted 5-1 to keep the policy rate on hold and retained its "neutral" monetary policy stance.The Sensex fell 25 points to 33,819 while Nifty edged 15 points lower to 10,382. The selling pressure was broad-based, except in IT stocks. The IT index on the BSE rose 0.60 per cent, registering its fifth gain in six sessions. Among the frontline IT stocks, Infosys and Tech Mahindra rose over 1 per cent each while TCS and Wipro also registered gains.The decline in markets was led by oil & gas, auto and FMCG stocks. Among the Nifty50 stocks, BPCL fell 4.5 per cent while ONGC declined 2.1 per cent. Other major losers included Dr Reddy's Lab, Power Grid Crop, Ambuja Cements and Maruti Suzuki.Most Asian share markets followed Wall Street lower as speculation of faster hikes in US interest rates soured risk appetite globally. European markets were also trading lower. Overnight, on Wall Street, the Dow had ended down 0.67 per cent, while the S&P 500 fell 0.55 per cent and the Nasdaq 0.22 per cent. The retreat came after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting showed the usual concerns that inflation might disappoint, but also an expectation of faster economic growth due to fiscal stimulus.In particular, US Federal Reserve members agreed that "the strengthening in the near-term economic outlook increased the likelihood that a gradual upward trajectory of the federal funds rate would be appropriate." That led investors to narrow the odds on faster hikes by the US Federal Reserve. (With Agency Inputs)