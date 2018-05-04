Sensex Edges Lower; Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra Shares Under Pressure

Indian stock markets edged lower today amid weak Asian markets. The Sensex was down 60 points at 35,041 while Nifty slipped 18 points to 10,661. IT, banking and oil & gas stocks were under some degree of pressure. Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro shares were down between 1.8 per cent and 2 per cent. Asian markets were mostly lower today as financial markets turned their attention to the looming US payrolls data for fresh catalysts. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.26 per cent.

Investors were cautious after a largely weak performance on Wall Street overnight as some disappointing earnings reports offset strong economic data. The US dollar weakened during what was a choppy session a day after the Federal Reserve ended a policy meeting with no change in rates and a less hawkish statement than investors had anticipated.

The focus for markets will be on the US jobs data due later in the global day, with the April report likely to underscore labour market strength. Nonfarm payrolls probably increased by 192,000 jobs last month, according to a Reuters survey of economists, after rising only 103,000 in March.

Investors were also keeping a close watch on US-China trade talks, though analysts said they had little confidence that the US delegation in Beijing, led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, will achieve any breakthrough on the tariff standoff between the world's two biggest economies.

Elsewhere, U.S. crude dipped 0.03 percent at $68.41 a barrel, while Brent crude fell to $73.58 per barrel. Gold was slightly higher. Spot gold was traded at $1313.6 per ounce.



