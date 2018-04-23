Sensex Edges Higher, TCS Shares Gain For Third Day TCS shares climbed as much as 4.6 per cent to a record high of Rs 3,557, before settling 0.25 per cent higher at Rs 3,415.20 on the BSE.

TCS shares could not sustain the gains made earlier in the session



"It's great news not just for TCS, even for the Indian equity market as a whole," said Urmil Shah, an analyst at IDBI Capital. "TCS has done most of the things right over a long-term ... a stable management, adapted to industry changes better and invested in it at the right time."



TCS shares however could not sustain the gains. It ended 0.25 per cent higher at Rs 3,415.



Market heavyweights Reliance Industries, Wipro Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd are expected to report earnings for the January-March quarter this week.



HDFC Bank Ltd posted a record profit for the March quarter, but its bad loans rose. Shares of the bank closed 1.4 per cent lower.



Most of the Asian markets ended lower today after a spike in US bond yields. The European markets were also lower in early trade.



The rupee extended its recent fall and edged closer to the 66.50 mark today against the US dollar. The gains in the broader markets were however strong, with BSE midcap and smallcap indices rising 0.50 per cent each.



