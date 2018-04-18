Sensex Edges Higher, Rupee Falls To 7-Month Low Against US Dollar The Sensex was up 53 points at 34,448 while Nifty edged higher to 10,567.

On Tuesday, the Sensex and Nifty ended higher for a ninth straight session



The Sensex and Nifty today edged higher, tracking higher global markets and buying in metal and pharma stocks. The Sensex was up 53 points at 34,448 while Nifty edged higher to 10,567. After two years of normal monsoons, the India Meteorological Department on Monday predicted yet another year of normal rains, raising the possibility of higher farm and economic growth in Asia's third-biggest economy. On Tuesday, the Sensex and Nifty ended higher for a ninth straight session, marking their longest winning streak in over three years. The rupee slipped to a seven-month low of 65.78 against the US dollar today. On Tuesday, the rupee fell by 15 paise to end at a near 7-month low of 65.64 against the US dollar.Asian shares climbed today after Wall Street took heart from upbeat corporate earnings, though nagging concerns about trade barriers and the global growth outlook kept the mood cautious. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan bounced 0.5 percent, though that follows four straight sessions of losses.Overnight, the Dow ended Tuesday up 0.88 per cent, while the S&P 500 rose 1.06 per cent and the Nasdaq 1.78 per cent. While the IMF on Tuesday left its global growth forecasts unchanged for 2018 and 2019, it judged medium-term risks were to the downside - citing financial vulnerabilities, geopolitical strains and tariffs.Global oil prices firmed today with Brent crude futures up 32 cents to $71.90 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose 33 cents to $66.85 a barrel.