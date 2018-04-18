Sensex Edges Higher, Rupee Falls To 7-Month Low Against US Dollar

Asian shares climbed today after Wall Street took heart from upbeat corporate earnings, though nagging concerns about trade barriers and the global growth outlook kept the mood cautious. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan bounced 0.5 percent, though that follows four straight sessions of losses.
Overnight, the Dow ended Tuesday up 0.88 per cent, while the S&P 500 rose 1.06 per cent and the Nasdaq 1.78 per cent.
While the IMF on Tuesday left its global growth forecasts unchanged for 2018 and 2019, it judged medium-term risks were to the downside - citing financial vulnerabilities, geopolitical strains and tariffs.
Global oil prices firmed today with Brent crude futures up 32 cents to $71.90 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose 33 cents to $66.85 a barrel.