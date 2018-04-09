Sensex Edges Higher, Nifty Reclaims 10,350 mark Apart from global cues, domestic earnings season and key economic data will determine the trajectory of key equity indices this week.

"On the domestic front, the inflation, IIP and trade deficit data would be closely watched, especially after the growth forecasts offered by RBI (Reserve Bank of India) in its policy," said Devendra Nevgi, Founder and Principal Partner, Delta Global Partners.



"The earnings season begins next week with Infosys being the first large cap company to declare its quarterly numbers, the numbers will set the tone for the sector."



The Central Statistics Office (CSO) is slated to release the macro-economic data points of IIP and CPI (Consumer Price Index) on April 12.



On the global front, fears over further imposition of trade protectionist measures between the US and China can unleash volatility.



"Market participants would also closely watch each developments on the trade war between the US and China," D.K. Aggarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of SMC Investments and Advisors, told IANS.



Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research for HDFC Securities, says Nifty faces resistance at 10,350 points on the upside while it has crucial support at 10,200 levels.



Last week, the key Indian equity indices - the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50 - rose for the second consecutive week due to prospects of normal monsoon rains, and RBI's forecast of lower inflation and a positive growth outlook. (With Agency Inputs)



