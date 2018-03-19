Sensex Falls Over 50 Points, Nifty Moves Further Below 10,200

Japan's Nikkei extended early losses to drop 1.3 per cent, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.5 per cent, while Australia's main index lost 0.2 per cent. The pain was not confined to Asia, with the June contract for E-Minis futures on the S&P 500 down 0.3 per cent and FTSE futures off 0.4 per cent.
27 stocks on the 50-scrip Nifty were trading in the negative zone. Some other top laggards on the Nifty were Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Hero MotoCorp and Indiabulls Housing Finance, down around 1 per cent.
The BSE Sensex had declined 509 points to close at 33,176.00 on Friday, continuing its downward movement for a third straight session and the Nifty fallen 165 points to 10,195.
Last Friday, Wall Street had bounced with the the major indices still ending lower for the week. The Dow lost 1.57 per cent, the S&P 1.04 per cent and the Nasdaq 1.27 per cent.
Hindustan Aeronautics' IPO - which opened on March 16 - has been subscribed 24 per cent. The Hindustan Aeronautics IPO will close on March 20. (Read more in IPOs)