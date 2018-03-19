Sensex Falls Over 50 Points, Nifty Moves Further Below 10,200 Top losers on the Nifty 50 included Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Asian Paints, trading with losses between 1.4% and 2.7%.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT



Japan's Nikkei extended early losses to drop 1.3 per cent, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.5 per cent, while Australia's main index lost 0.2 per cent. The pain was not confined to Asia, with the June contract for E-Minis futures on the S&P 500 down 0.3 per cent and FTSE futures off 0.4 per cent.



27 stocks on the 50-scrip Nifty were trading in the negative zone. Some other top laggards on the Nifty were Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Hero MotoCorp and Indiabulls Housing Finance, down around 1 per cent.



The



Last Friday, Wall Street had bounced with the the major indices still ending lower for the week. The Dow lost 1.57 per cent, the S&P 1.04 per cent and the Nasdaq 1.27 per cent.



Bandhan Bank's IPO - which opened on March 15 - on will close today. With 88 per cent subscription having already taken place, the Bandhan Bank IPO is likely to be over-subscribed.



Hindustan Aeronautics' IPO - which opened on March 16 - has been subscribed 24 per cent. The Hindustan Aeronautics IPO will close on March 20. (



The BSE Sensex started Monday's session on a choppy note, amid weakness in other Asian markets. At 9:44, the BSE Sensex was trading 19 points higher at 33,195 while the NSE Nifty was flat at 10,193. Selling pressure was witnessed in metal and energy stocks, with the sub-indices down around 1 per cent in early morning deals. The Nifty 50 seesawed in the 10,169-10,224 range compared with Friday's closing of 10,195. Top losers on the Nifty 50 included Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, trading with losses between 2 per cent and 3.7 per cent. Shares in other Asian markets slipped into the red. Caution gripped investors in a week in which the Federal Reserve is likely to hike US interest rates and perhaps signal that as many as three more lie in store for the rest of the year.Japan's Nikkei extended early losses to drop 1.3 per cent, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.5 per cent, while Australia's main index lost 0.2 per cent. The pain was not confined to Asia, with the June contract for E-Minis futures on the S&P 500 down 0.3 per cent and FTSE futures off 0.4 per cent.27 stocks on the 50-scrip Nifty were trading in the negative zone. Some other top laggards on the Nifty were Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Hero MotoCorp and Indiabulls Housing Finance, down around 1 per cent.The BSE Sensex had declined 509 points to close at 33,176.00 on Friday, continuing its downward movement for a third straight session and the Nifty fallen 165 points to 10,195.Last Friday, Wall Street had bounced with the the major indices still ending lower for the week. The Dow lost 1.57 per cent, the S&P 1.04 per cent and the Nasdaq 1.27 per cent. Bandhan Bank's IPO - which opened on March 15 - on will close today. With 88 per cent subscription having already taken place, the Bandhan Bank IPO is likely to be over-subscribed.Hindustan Aeronautics' IPO - which opened on March 16 - has been subscribed 24 per cent. The Hindustan Aeronautics IPO will close on March 20. ( Read more in IPOs