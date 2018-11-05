Sensex Down Over 100 Points, Nifty Below 10,550

The domestic stock markets edged lower in opening trade on Monday. The S&P BSE Sensex started at 35,118.62 as compared to its previous close of 35,011.65. The Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,558.75 against its last close of 10,553. At 9:25 am, the 30-share Sensex traded at 34,884.43, down 127.22 points or 0.36 per cent, and the Nifty was at 10,507.10, with a loss of 45.90 points or 0.43 per cent.

The top five Nifty losers were NTPC, Indian Oil, PowerGrid Corporation, ICICI Bank and Bharat Petroleum.

Ahead of its earnings, State Bank of India (SBI) was at Rs 284.75, down 0.21 per cent.