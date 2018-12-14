Sensex Down Over 50 Points, Nifty At 10,781

Thirty out of 50 Nifty stocks traded with losses.

Amid weak global cues, the domestic equity markets traded in the negative zone ahead of a crucial meeting of the Reserve Bank of India Board. The S&P BSE Sensex started at 35,960.19 and the Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange at 10,784.50. At 9:28 am, the 30-share Sensex traded at 35,878.61, down 51.03 points or 0.14 per cent and the 50-scrip Nifty was at 10,781.40, with a loss of 10.15 points or 0.09 per cent.

Asian shares tumbled after China reported a set of weak data, fanning fresh worries of a sharp slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy and leaving investors fretting over the wider impact of a yet unresolved Sino-US trade dispute.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.4 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei dropped 2.1 per cent, reported news agency Reuters.

Oil prices gave up some of their Thursday's gains following inventory declines in the United States and expectations that the global oil market could have a deficit sooner than they had previously thought.

Both Brent crude and US light crude gained more than 2.5 per cent. US crude last traded at $52.40 per barrel, down 18 cents or 0.35 per cent.

On Thursday, the Sensex had closed at 35,929.64 and the Nifty50 at 10,791.55. (With agency inputs)