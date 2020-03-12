Sensex Crashes Over 2,700 Points, Suffers Biggest Single-Day Fall In Absolute Terms

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes crashed on Thursday mirroring losses in global markets after the World Health Organisation declared the deadly Coronavirus as pandemic. Sharp fall in oil prices in international markets also spooked the investor sentiment across the globe. In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 3.2 per cent and touched its lowest level since early 2019, while Japan's Nikkei crumbled 5.3 per cent. Domestic benchmarks fell the most on record in terms of biggest single-day point fall to hit over two year lows. Sensex plummeted as much as 7.58 per cent or 2,707 points to and the Nifty 50 index plunged as much as 810 points or 7.74 per cent.

Overnight, Wall Street stocks plunged on Wednesday, with the Dow confirming a bear market for the first time since the financial crisis after the World Health Organization called the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

All three major U.S. stock averages ended the session sharply lower, with the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite index both about 19% below their February 19 record closing highs.

Back home, all the Nifty 50 shares were trading lower. Yes Bank was top loser in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock plunged 16 per cent. Bharat Petroleum, Tata Motors, Vedanta, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, GAIL India, hindalco and State Bank of India also fell between 10-15 per cent each.

Selloff was visible across sectors as all the 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE were trading lower. With S&P BSE Metal, Oil & Gas, Realty, Bankex, Auto, Industrials, Healthcare and Energy sector gauges nosediving 8-10 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares were underperforming their larger peers as the S&P BSE MidCap index dropped 8.2 per cent and the S&P BSE SmallCap index cracking 9 per cent.

The market breadth was extremely bearish as 1,985 shares were trading lower while only 130 shares were trading in the green.