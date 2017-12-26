Sensex Conquers 34,000 As Markets Soar To New Highs: 10 Points

The BSE Sensex rose above the 34,000 mark to close at 34,010 on Tuesday

Markets continued their record run today with the BSE benchmark index Sensex and NSE Nifty both closing at new all-time highs. The Sensex hit 34,000 for the first time today and closed above that mark. The 30-scrip Bombay Stock Exchange index rose 70 points to end at 34,010. The National Stock Exchange benchmark index - Nifty 50 - closed above the 10,500 mark for the first time. The 50-scrip index settled at 10,531, up 38 points, powered by strong gains in metal and pharma stocks.