Profit

Sensex Closes Over 100 Points Higher, Nifty Settles At 10,184; PSU Banks Lead Recovery

Gains in PSU bank, metal and energy stocks led the gains in the domestic market.

Market | | Updated: March 27, 2018 15:48 IST
The Sensex finished in the green for a second straight session

The BSE Sensex rose 107 points to close at 33,174 on Tuesday, rising for a second straight session. Gains in PSU bank, metal and energy stocks led the gains in the domestic market, while equities in the other Asian markets witnessed sharp advances. The National Stock Exchange benchmark index Nifty settled 51 points higher at 10,182. Top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum and Hindalco Industries, closing with gains between 3.8 per cent and 4.6 per cent. Bandhan Bank made a strong trading debut, with the shares finishing the day 25.5 per cent higher at Rs 470.50, compared with its issue price of Rs 375.
Here are five things to know about Tuesday's trading session:
  1. 39 stocks on the 50-scrip Nifty index finished in the positive zone. 
  2. PSU banks supported the upmove in broader markets on Tuesday, with the Nifty Bank closing nearly 3 per cent higher. IDBI Bank, PNB and Union Bank of India ended with gains of 3.5-5.5 per cent. 
  3. Metal stocks also jumped, with the NSE sub-index rising 1.7 per cent. JSPL, Hindalco Industries and Jindal Stainless Hisar finished 3-6 per cent higher.
  4. Midcaps outperformed their largecap counterparts. The Nifty Midcap 50 finished the day 1.7 per cent higher. Biocon, Page Industries, SRF and GMR Infra closed between 3.2 per cent and 5.2 per cent higher.
  5. Asian shares rose, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rising 1 per cent. Reports of talks between the US and China to renegotiate tariffs and trade imbalances eased trade war concerns, boosting global equities.
(With agency inputs)

