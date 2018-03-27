Sensex Closes Over 100 Points Higher, Nifty Settles At 10,184; PSU Banks Lead Recovery

The Sensex finished in the green for a second straight session

The BSE Sensex rose 107 points to close at 33,174 on Tuesday, rising for a second straight session. Gains in PSU bank, metal and energy stocks led the gains in the domestic market, while equities in the other Asian markets witnessed sharp advances. The National Stock Exchange benchmark index Nifty settled 51 points higher at 10,182. Top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum and Hindalco Industries, closing with gains between 3.8 per cent and 4.6 per cent. Bandhan Bank made a strong trading debut, with the shares finishing the day 25.5 per cent higher at Rs 470.50, compared with its issue price of Rs 375.