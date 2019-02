The S&P BSE Sensex fell for eighth session in a row while NSE Nifty logged in seventh session of losses led by declines in blue-chip stocks like Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, ITC and HDFC Bank. Domestic equity markets bucked the bullish trend seen across the global markets as the S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.87 per cent or 310.51 points lower at 35,498 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index dropped 0.78 per cent or 83 points to shut shop at 10,640.95.