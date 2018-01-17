Sensex Closes In On 35,000 As It Resumes Record-Breaking Run: 10 Points Banking stocks gained after the government cut its additional market borrowing requirement by more than half for the current fiscal year to Rs 20,000 crore.

12 Shares EMAIL PRINT Gains were led by banking, healthcare and IT stocks (Representational image) 10 Things To Know About Rise In Sensex Today:

1) The gains in the markets were led by banking, healthcare and IT stocks.



2) IT majors Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra hit 52-week highs on Wednesday. "Value-buying along with the sharp fall in the rupee yesterday is helping support IT stocks. Rupee weakening is always good for IT companies as they are exposed to the United States for revenues," said Hitesh Agarwal, EVP and head-retail research at Religare Securities.



3) The third-quarter earnings of India Inc have also got off to a good start with IT majors TCS and Infosys meeting market expectations.



4) Some recent economic data points such as auto sales and industrial production have also been encouraging.



5) Banking sector stocks also gained after the government cut its additional market borrowing requirement by more than half for the current fiscal year to Rs 20,000 crore. The news sent the benchmark 10-year bond yields down over 15 basis points.



6) Private lenders also rose, with ICICI Bank gaining as much as 3 per cent and Axis Bank up 2 per cent.



7) Experts say that in the near term, the Budget - which is set to presented on February 1, third-quarter earnings of India Inc and global markets will determine the trend in the Indian markets.



8) Many brokerages expect the Sensex and Nifty to give good returns in 2018, though not as strong as 2017, a year in which the Nifty rose nearly 27 per cent. "We are setting our year-end December 2018 Nifty target at 11,500 (implied Sensex target of 37,000)," Deutsche Bank said in a research note, adding that expectation of double-digit earnings growth forms the keystone of its positive view on the market in 2018.



9) According to experts, rising inflation and global crude prices remain a worry for Indian markets. Besides, if earnings expectations are not met, it could be a disappointment for the markets given the high valuations, they add.



10) Asian stocks stepped back from a record high on Wednesday as the region's resource shares were hit by falling oil and commodity prices.



Continuing its record-breaking spree in the New Year, the Sensex closed in on the 35,000 milestone on Wednesday. The benchmark index rose nearly 200 points to a fresh high of 34,966 while the Nifty surged to 10,753 at day's high. Optimism about acceleration in corporate earnings growth and economic growth have spurred markets to new highs this year, say analysts. The rupee was also higher at 63.91 against the US dollar in recent trade. The rupee had closed at 64.03 against the US currency on Tuesday.1) The gains in the markets were led by banking, healthcare and IT stocks.2) IT majors Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra hit 52-week highs on Wednesday. "Value-buying along with the sharp fall in the rupee yesterday is helping support IT stocks. Rupee weakening is always good for IT companies as they are exposed to the United States for revenues," said Hitesh Agarwal, EVP and head-retail research at Religare Securities.3) The third-quarter earnings of India Inc have also got off to a good start with IT majors TCS and Infosys meeting market expectations.4) Some recent economic data points such as auto sales and industrial production have also been encouraging.5) Banking sector stocks also gained after the government cut its additional market borrowing requirement by more than half for the current fiscal year to Rs 20,000 crore. The news sent the benchmark 10-year bond yields down over 15 basis points.6) Private lenders also rose, with ICICI Bank gaining as much as 3 per cent and Axis Bank up 2 per cent.7) Experts say that in the near term, the Budget - which is set to presented on February 1, third-quarter earnings of India Inc and global markets will determine the trend in the Indian markets.8) Many brokerages expect the Sensex and Nifty to give good returns in 2018, though not as strong as 2017, a year in which the Nifty rose nearly 27 per cent. "We are setting our year-end December 2018 Nifty target at 11,500 (implied Sensex target of 37,000)," Deutsche Bank said in a research note, adding that expectation of double-digit earnings growth forms the keystone of its positive view on the market in 2018. 9) According to experts, rising inflation and global crude prices remain a worry for Indian markets. Besides, if earnings expectations are not met, it could be a disappointment for the markets given the high valuations, they add.10) Asian stocks stepped back from a record high on Wednesday as the region's resource shares were hit by falling oil and commodity prices.