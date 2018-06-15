Sensex Closes Marginally Higher, Nifty At 10,818; TCS Jumps Nearly 3%

The NSE IT index gained as much as 1.1 per cent.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose by 22.32 points or 0.06 per cent and closed at 35,622.14 on Friday while the Nifty50 index gained 9.65 points or 0.09 per cent and settled at 10,817.70. The 30-share Sensex continued to swing between gains and losses but closed on positive note, as Infosys Ltd and TCS marked fresh record peaks, while pharmaceutical stocks such as Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd rallied. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares jumped over 3 per cent after the firm approved buyback of 1.99 per cent of equity share capital, not exceeding Rs 16,000 crore.