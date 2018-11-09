Sensex Closes 79 Points Lower, Nifty Ends At 10,585: 10 Things To Know

Losses in IT, energy and metal stocks pulled the markets lower

Domestic stock markets finished the last session of the holiday-shortened week on Friday on a negative note amid weakness in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 79 points - or 0.2 per cent - to end at 35,158, while the Nifty index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled at 10,585, down 13 points from the previous close. Weakness in IT, energy and metal stocks weighed on the markets. Pharma stocks, however, bucked the negative trend to emerge as the biggest sectoral gainer. Twenty eight out of 50 scrips on the Nifty finished the day with losses.