The S&P BSE Sensex fell 61 points to close at 33,856 on Tuesday, dragged down by IT stocks. The 30-scrip BSE benchmark index rose as much as 159 points to hit an intraday high of 34,077 in late morning deals but gave up the day's gains during the afternoon session. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty settled five points lower at 10,426. The Sensex and Nifty finished on a lower note despite retail inflation hitting a four-month low in February.