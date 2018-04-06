Sensex Closes 30 Points Higher Despite Renewed US-China Trade War Fears: 10 Points

Buying was witnessed in PSU pharma and energy stocks

Indian stock markets managed to close marginally higher on Friday, despite fresh global trade war fears. The BSE Sensex finished 30 points higher at 33,626 while the NSE Nifty settled six points higher at 10,331. Some buying was witnessed in PSU pharma and energy stocks. Top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin and BPCL, closing with advances of around 3 per cent each. Shares in other Asian markets ended mixed while European markets were in the red.