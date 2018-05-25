Sensex Closes 261 Points Higher, Nifty Reclaims 10,600; Indian Oil Jumps 5%

The Sensex and Nifty closed higher for a second straight day, led by gains in banking, finance, auto and metal stocks. National Stock Exchange benchmark index Nifty finished 91 points higher at 10,605 while BSE Sensex settled at 34,924, up 261 points. Forty one stocks on the 50-scrip index Nifty finished in the positive zone. Top gainers on the Nifty included Indian Oil, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hindalco Industries and Bajaj Finserv, closing with gains of between 4.4 per cent and 5.4 per cent.
Here are 10 things to know about Friday's trading session:
(With agency inputs)
- Banking stocks jumped, with the NSE's sectoral index Nifty Bank finishing nearly 1 per cent higher.
- Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda closed 1.5 per cent and 1.8 per cent higher respectively. Canara Bank jumped 3.3 per cent, Yes Bank 2.8 per cent and IndusInd Bank 2.4 per cent. SBI and ICICI Bank, however, finished 0.6 per cent and 0.7 per cent lower respectively. LIC Housing Finance rose 2.5 per cent.
- The Nifty Metal rose over 2 per cent, led by Hindalco Industries. JSW Steel, Tata Steel, SAIL and JSPL closed more than 3 per cent higher.
- Among energy stocks, GAIL India closed 3.7 per cent higher, a day after the state-owned gas utility reported a nearly four-fold rise in quarterly net profit.
- ONGC rose 4.6 per cent while Reliance Industries closed 0.5 per cent higher.
- Besides Indian Oil, other state-run oil marketing companies BPCL and HPCL also jumped more than 4 per cent each. Domestic petrol and diesel prices continued to scale new all-time highs in some cities. However, investors awaited any announcement by the government to curb the prices.
- Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1,480.51, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 701.93 crore on Thursday, provisional data from the NSE showed.
- The Sensex finished the week with a total gain of 76 points. The 30-scrip BSE benchmark index had shed 940 points in the previous week.
- Midcap and smallcap stocks outperformed, with the BSE midcap and smallcap indices rising 1.6 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively.
- Multi Commodity Exchange Ltd surged as much as 8 per cent after report of a merger with NSE.