Sensex Closes 261 Points Higher, Nifty Reclaims 10,600; Indian Oil Jumps 5%

The Sensex and Nifty closed higher for a second straight day, led by gains in banking, finance, auto and metal stocks. National Stock Exchange benchmark index Nifty finished 91 points higher at 10,605 while BSE Sensex settled at 34,924, up 261 points. Forty one stocks on the 50-scrip index Nifty finished in the positive zone. Top gainers on the Nifty included Indian Oil, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hindalco Industries and Bajaj Finserv, closing with gains of between 4.4 per cent and 5.4 per cent.